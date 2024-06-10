In news very important to me, Practical Magic 2 is happening — and if you’re uncultured unfamiliar with the mystical masterpiece of a ’90s movie that stars Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman as sister witches, let us put you on. Oh, and share details on the upcoming sequel.

The Owens Sisters return for ‘Practical Magic 2’

A follow-up to the ’90s classic is in the works, Variety reported on June 10, 2024, with both Nicole and Sandra currently in talks to return!

And hold onto your wands because our queens Sandra and Nicole are not just starring, they’re also stepping into the producer’s chair, alongside Denise Di Novi, who produced the first film as well as many other iconic 2000s romcoms like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and What a Girls Wants.

Akiva Goldsman, an Oscar-award winning screenwriter known for his work on A Beautiful Mind, The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Devils, is set to write the screenplay for the new movie.

The news of the sequel comes one day after excitement rippled through the Practical Magic fandom this past Sunday, sparked by a midnight announcement on TikTok — an homage to the iconic “midnight margaritas” scene from the original movie — declaring the film’s digital release and availability for streaming on Max.

In 2019, HBO Max had its sights set on a Practical Magic spinoff series titled Rules of Magic, inspired by Alice Hoffman‘s prequel novel. While the series eventually vanished into the enigmatic depths of Hollywood, the fandom endures, keeping the magic alive.

So, like, what happens in ‘Practical Magic’?

If you like magic, ’90s nostalgia, margaritas, small town lore and an idyllic coastal town set in New England, then it’s time to watch Practical Magic.

Based on Alice Hoffman’s novel, the 1998 movie follows the mystical Owens sisters, caught up in a supernatural tangle after Sandra’s character, in a moment of unintended potion mixing (could happen to anyone), accidentally murders Nicole’s abusive ex (played by Goran Višnjić). Naturally, this forces them into some corpse-reviving shenanigans, midnight margaritas and a lot of grave digging.

Directed by Griffin Dunne, the OG film remains a cherished delight for those who like their spooky seasons with a side of crystal vibes.

