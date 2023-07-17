Addressing the hate. Rachel Zegler offered a statement after major fan backlash about her forthcoming live-action Snow White movie.

“Extremely appreciative of the love I feel from those defending me online, but please don’t tag me in the nonsensical discourse about my casting,” the actress shared via Twitter in July 2023. “I really, truly do not want to see it.”

Why Is the Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Movie Facing Backlash?

Since its inception, it feels like the live-action Snow White movie has been facing major backlash among fans. Internet users spewed hate upon Rachel’s casting announcement in June 2021. More than two years later, the first set photos were shared by the Daily Mail in July 2023, which sparked more comments from fans online.

It appeared that some internet users were unhappy with Disney’s decision to apparently replace the Seven Dwarfs.

Previously, actor Peter Dinklage slammed Disney’s decision to remake the animated movie while appearing on the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast in January 2022.

“I was a little taken aback when they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White,” the Game of Thrones actor continued. “You’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me. You’re progressive in one way and you’re still making that f–king backwards story about seven dwarfs living in a cave together. What the f–k are you doing man? Have I done nothing to advance the cause from my soapbox?”

What Did Disney Say About the Backlash?

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” the company shared in a statement to Deadline in January 2022, following Peter’s comments. “We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

Rachel, for her part, has addressed the fan backlash on multiple occasions.

“People are making these jokes about ours being the PC Snow White, where it’s like, yeah, it is — because it needed that,” she told Vanity Fair in October 2022. “It’s an 85-year-old cartoon, and our version is a refreshing story about a young woman who has a function beyond ‘Someday My Prince Will Come.’”

After the July 2023 photos surfaced, Rachel posted throwback pictures of herself dressed as various Disney Princesses.

“I leave you w these photos!” she tweeted. “I hope every child knows they can be a princess no matter what.”

