Kit Connor and Rachel Zegler are making their Broadway debuts, together! The Heartstopper actor and West Side Story star will be starring in the upcoming adaptation of William Shakespeare‘s famous play, Romeo + Juliet.

Few details have been shared about this version of the tragic love story, however, the production is using the tagline “The Youth Are F–ked” and teases an angrier take on the tale.

Here’s the official logline for the show: “The youth are f–ked. Left to their own devices in their parents’ world of violent ends, an impulsive pair of star-crossed lovers hurtle towards their inescapable fate. The intoxicating high of passion quickly descends into a brutal chaos that can only end one way.”

Jack Antonoff, best known for being Taylor Swift‘s producer and collaborator, will be writing original music for the show. The show will also feature movement by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, and will be directed by Sam Gold.

“With the presidential election coming up in November, I felt like making a show this fall that celebrates youth and hope, and unleashes the anger young people feel about the world they are inheriting,” the director shared in a statement.

The show is expected to hit Broadway in the fall, with tickets on sale next month.

Kit, 20, is best known for playing Nick Nelson in the Netflix teen series Heartstopper, which he won the Children’s and Family Emmy Award for the role. The actor has also appeared as young Elton John in Rocketman and had roles in The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, The Mercy and Little Joe.

Rachel, 22, has quite the impressive repertoire. Making her first-ever acting debut as María in Steven Spielberg‘s musical adaptation West Side Story, she was only 17 years old when she nabbed the iconic role, and later won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. In 2023, she starred in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes as Lucy Gray Baird, and is set to play Snow White in the upcoming Disney live-action remake.

