ICYMI, The Hunger Games is getting a prequel! That’s right, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will be out in theatres next year on November 17, 2023! As we wait for the games to begin, let’s take a look to see who will be starring in the prequel.

What Is ‘The Hunger Games’ Prequel About?

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is based on the character President Snow, or Coriolanus Snow, long before his reign over Panem in The Hunger Games. The movie will be based on the 2020 book by The Hunger Games author, Suzanne Collins.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Hunger Games prequel film will focus on Coriolanus Snow at age 18, years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem. Young Coriolanus is handsome and charming, and though the Snow family has fallen on hard times, he sees a chance for a change in his fortunes when he is chosen to be a mentor for the 10th Hunger Games, only to have his elation dashed when he is assigned to mentor the girl tribute from impoverished District 12.”

Who Is in the Cast of ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’?

It was announced in May 2022 that Tom Blyth will be playing young President Snow, or Coriolanus Snow. The actor is known for playing the titular Billy the Kid in Epix’s TV series. West Side Story star Rachel Zegler will play Lucy Gray Baird. And get this — Rachel’s real-life BF, actor Josh Andrés Rivera, is set to star alongside her in the prequel as Sejanus Plinth!

Euphoria star Hunter Schafer will also be joining the Hunger Games cast! It was announced on June 22, 2022, that the model-actress would be playing Tigris Snow, “Coriolanus’s cousin and confidante, who advises him in everything – from his role as mentor to the core of his moral compass.”

Jerome Lance will play Marcus, the tribute from District 2 and Ashley Liao will play Clemensia Dovecote, one of Coriolanus’s closest friends and mentor to a tribute from District 11. Knox Gibson will play Bobbin, tribute from District 8; Mackenzie Lansing will play Coral, tribute from District 4; while Aamer Husain will play Felix Ravinstill, the mentor to a tribute from District 11.

Scroll through our gallery to see the entire cast of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

