Heartstopper was released on Netflix in April 22, 2022, and Kit Connor, who plays Nick Nelson in the show, has already won the hearts of fans everywhere!

So, who exactly is the British actor that seems to just pop onto the acting scene?! Well, he’s actually been in his fair share of movies and TV shows including 2019’s Rocketman as young Elton John! Other works he’s been involved in are Little Joe, His Dark Materials, Ready Player One, Get Santa and The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society.

Heartstopper is a young-adult LGTBQ+ series that follows the love story between two teenage boys named Charlie (played by Joe Locke) and Nick, based on the web-comic and graphic novel series of the same name by Alice Oseman. Fans of the original comic already can’t get enough of the stars of the show, who strongly resemble their comic counterparts! The Netflix series even has multiple references to the comic, including exact scenes pulled right from the book!

Kit, 18, has become a fan-favorite, though. During an interview with Digital Spy in April 2022, the Rocketman actor spoke about the comic’s loyal fanbase. “It’s been so, so supportive, and overly positive. And I think that’s one of the great things,” he said. “By the nature of it being a graphic novel series, we had that amazing fanbase kind of translate over to us. They’ve all got such a passion about these characters.”

“I think there are so many different things that you can really take away from it [the show], because there’s so much representation,” Kit continued. “If you’re looking at Nick, for example, there’s so much to take away in the sense that it’s not just self-acceptance and self-love, but also dealing with sort of societal pressures and expectations and things like that. Which can be really, really just… It’s so much pressure on people, especially the youth these days. That comes from social media and things like that,” he said.

“Obviously, at the heart, there’s just being yourself, and being proud of who you are, and learning to sort of love yourself.” Heck yeah!

