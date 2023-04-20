Joe Locke is jumping from franchise to franchise! From playing Charlie Spring in the Netflix adaptation of Heartstopper, to starring in Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Keep reading for everything we know.

Who Is Joe Locke?

Joe, 19, is a young British actor best known for his role in Netflix series Heartstopper, which has been his only acting so far. The LGBTQ+ TV series is based off a comic written by Alice Oseman, who also wrote and produced the show.

Heartstopper follows the love story between high schoolers Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe). Fans of the show and original comic have been showering the cast with so much love since its premiere in April 2022.

“It’s been so, so supportive, and overly positive. And I think that’s one of the great things,” Kit told Digital Spy in April 2022. “By the nature of it being a graphic novel series, we had that amazing fanbase kind of translate over to us. They’ve all got such a passion about these characters.”

Who Does Joe Locke Play In ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’?

On top of Heartstopper, Joe is set to make his MCU debut in Agatha: Coven of Chaos later this year. The series will follow Kathryn Hahn as her iconic MCU character of Agatha Harkness, and will be a spinoff from Elizabeth Olsen‘s series WandaVision. Along with Joe, Kathryn and Elizabeth, Coven of Chaos will also star Aubrey Plaza, Isabelle Fuhrman and Debra Jo Rupp.

Joe shared his casting news on Instagram in November 2022, writing: “When I found out I got an email which said ‘welcome to the marvel universe’ and I screamed.”

While not much is known about his character, Agatha: Coven of Chaos star Patti LuPone shared some juicy details about the series.

“It’s a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she’s hot, she’s really hot, she’s got a great body and hair,” Patti said while making an appearance on The View in April 2023.

“I didn’t know there were witches, I didn’t know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches and the witches are: Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza.”

The Broadway legend continued to describe her character as a “450-year-old Sicilian witch whose power is divination and whose trial is tarot.”

Although fans previously speculated that Joe would play Marvel’s most iconic gay superhero, Wiccan, who also happens to be the son of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Patti revealed that he will be playing a “familiar.”

