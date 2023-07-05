Sharing his experience. After playing Nick Nelson in Netflix’s Heartstopper, actor Kit Connor was accused of “queerbaiting” by some fans of the show. In October 2022, he was forced to share his sexuality publicly, revealing via social media that he identifies as bisexual.

“Back for a minute. I’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself,” Kit wrote in a since-deleted Twitter post. “I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

Since stepping foot in the public eye, and speaking publicly about his personal life, the British star has continued to talk candidly about his relationship with social media as a whole.

“Social media is not a window into my soul at all,” Kit told GQ in February 2023. “In many ways, [fame is] great, but as someone who’s in the public eye, if you look for people saying bad stuff about you, you’ll find it.”

The Rocketman actor said oftentimes he’d “almost” find himself looking for negativity online, adding that deleting Twitter was “the best decision” he’s ever made.

“You want to know what people are saying,” Kit continued. “Everyone wants to be liked, which is slightly heartbreaking when you’re in the position of someone like me or [co-star] Joe [Locke].”

While Kit may be keeping his life out of the public eye, it hasn’t stopped his famous friends from gushing over him publicly. His Heartstopper co-star Olivia Colman has only positive things to say about the young star, who plays her son on the fan-favorite series.

“Kit has got it all,” she told British Vogue in July 2023. “Talent, humility and he’s clearly beautiful, not that that matters, but he’s beautiful on the inside too. And that’s the most impressive thing about him.”

Months prior, the Oscar-winning actress also praised her onscreen son, revealing to Variety in December 2022 that she was “so proud” of him for coming out.

“I am so proud of him, but I am not proud of how people bullied him,” Olivia said at the time. “I think people should be allowed to have their own journey.”

She added, “But I’m incredibly proud of him as a young man to deal with all of that and be in the spotlight. It’s unfair. But he’s amazing. He’s a very beautiful human being.”

Scroll through our gallery to read Kit’s honest quotes about his sexuality and coming out.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.