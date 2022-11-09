Getting real! Kit Connor has faced an onslaught of unwarranted speculation regarding his sexuality since starring in Netflix series Heartstopper, where he plays a bisexual closeted character named Nick. After facing constant fan criticism such as “queerbaiting,” Kit was forced to come out in October 2022 on social media — and has since shared his thoughts on the entire ordeal.

On October 31, the Netflix star tweeted, “Back for a minute. i’m bi. congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. i think some of you missed the point of the show. bye.”

Since coming out, his Heartstopper cast have rallied in support of Kit, as well as Heartstopper author Alice Oseman. “I truly don’t understand how people can watch Heartstopper and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes,” they wrote on Twitter. “I hope all those people are embarrassed as F–K. Kit you are amazing.”

Kizzy Edgell, who plays Darcy in the streaming series, added, “i love u kit im sorry this has been so disgustingly rough on you. been treated so unfairly.”

Kit further expanded on the ordeal in a November 2022 interview with GQ. “Social media is not a window into my soul at all,” he explained. “In many ways [fame is] great, but as someone who’s in the public eye, if you look for people saying bad stuff about you, you’ll find it.” At times, he’d “almost” find himself seeking out the negativity. “You want to know what people are saying. Everyone wants to be liked, which is slightly heartbreaking when you’re in the position of someone like me or Joe [Locke].”

Prior to the ordeal, Kit had actually taken a break from Twitter, in September 2022. At the time he tweeted, “this is a silly silly app. bit bored of it now, deleting twitter.” Following the break, he told GQ that deleting Twitter was “the best decision” he’s ever made in his life.

