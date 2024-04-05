Get ready to fall in love with Sebastian Croft. The actor starred in Prime Video’s newest rom-com How to Date Billy Walsh — but you might recognize him from a certain beloved Netflix show. Keep reading to learn more about Sebastian.

What Has Sebastian Croft Starred In?

The British actor, 22, starred in seasons 1 and 2 of Netflix series Heartstopper, playing the character Ben Hope. In the first season, he plays a closested high school student who is struggling to understand his sexuality and identity — leading him to start a toxic and secret relationship with Charlie (played by Joe Locke).

While he appeared in the second season, Sebastian will not be reprising his character in season 3 — as creator Alice Oseman told Netflix Tudum, “Ben’s role in Heartstopper is now complete.”

Along with Heartstopper, Sebastian has starred in multiple other shows and movies, including Dampyr, Wonderwell, Doom Patrol, Horrible Histories: The Movies – Rotten Romans. He also played young Ned Stark in HBO hit series Game of Thrones.

He also played a main lead in the Prime Video rom-com, How to Date Billy Walsh alongside Bridgerton star Charithra Chandran and Cobra Kai actor Tanner Buchanan.

How to Date Billy Walsh, which premiered in April 2024, follows British high school students and childhood best friends Amelia (Charithra) and Archie (Sebastian). When Archie finally musters up the courage to tell Amelia of his romantic feelings for her, she falls for Billy Walsh (Tanner), an American transfer student. While attempting to keep the two away from one another, a heartbroken Billy only ends up pushing them closer together.

“It’s a sweet, silly, charming rom-com, kind of like Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, but also reminiscent of those John Hughes and Richard Curtis movies that I would watch growing up and still watch and love,” Sebastian told AnOther Magazine of the film.

Is Sebastian Croft Single?

It appears Sebastian is currently single, looking at his Instagram page.

Is Sebastian Croft in Harry Potter?

While Sebastian isn’t in any of the original Harry Potter movies, he does exist in the Wizarding World! He voiced ‘option one’ for the player character in the game Hogwarts Legacy.

