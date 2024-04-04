Since starring in season 2 of Bridgerton, Charithra Chandran has been the name on everybody’s lips. The British actress has since nabbed several roles, including one rom-com!

Keep reading to learn more about Charithra.

Who Is Charithra Chandran?

Charithra, 27, is best known for playing Edwina Sharma in season 2 of Netflix’s Bridgerton, which was actually one of her first roles in TV.

“I’ve potentially had the biggest success, in my professional life, in the second thing I’ve ever done,” she told The Guardian in March 2024 of starring Bridgerton. “I’m not saying I’ll never do anything grander than Bridgerton. I hope that’s not the case – and I have big ambitions. It’s just rather bizarre that it was the beginning of my career. I think it has really warped my sense of achievement.”

Prior to Bridgerton, she graduated from New College, Oxford, in 2019, and participated in a number of productions during university and joined the National Youth Theatre. Her first TV role was for the main cast of the spy thriller series Alex Rider for its second season on IMDb TV.

Charithra is set to star in the upcoming rom-com How to Date Billy Walsh, alongside actors Sebastian Croft and Tanner Buchanan.

During an interview with Net-A-Porter, Charithra said that the rom-comm is one that “universally warms people up – the kind of timeless romcom that you can watch on a rainy day and it feels like a hug. I’m excited to play a character that is Edwina’s polar opposite. Amelia is boisterous, loud, ungraceful and a bit of a menace,” she explained, comparing her to her former Bridgerton character.

Along with the rom-com, she nabbed the main lead of Song of the Sun God, a series based on the bestselling novel by Shankari Chandran.

Is Charithra Chandran Single?

It appears Charithra is currently single. During an interview with Cosmopolitian UK in May 2023, the Bridgerton actress admitted that dating can be difficult to navigate as an actress.

Explaining that she doesn’t use dating apps, because “even before the show, people would see me on Instagram or google me. Which we all do, it’s fine… but it started to get weird. So it is harder to meet people, but I don’t think I’m famous or successful enough to ever have to worry that someone’s dating me for clout.”

She also revealed what she wants in a potential partner.

“If I think about what kind of person I want to date, the number one thing I’ll say is that they need to be a feminist,” she said. “I’m a feminist, I’m an advocate for women. I went to a girls school, my family is a matriarchy.”

