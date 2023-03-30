Is Kit Connor heading over to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Fans of the Heartstopper actor are convinced that he is gearing up to play a superhero role in the MCU. Keep reading to see why.

Is Kit Connor Joining the MCU?

After Kit’s personal trainer, Nathanial Massiah, posted a video titled “Training Movie Star KIT CONNOR For His Next Film” in March 2023, many fans started to theorize that that next film will be a Marvel movie.

On top of that, the Marvel superhero that fans are convinced Kit is training for is called the Hulkling, specifically. The character is a member of the Young Avengers, a team of superheroes in the Marvel Universe, which is speculated to get its own movie in the nearby future.

“I don’t mind the idea… look at him!!! He’s f–king perfect for the role,” one fan on Twitter wrote, alongside screenshots of the Hulkling and Kit.

However, in that same video posted by Kit’s trainer, the young actor explained that one reason he decided to get fit was due to comments he saw from Heartstopper fans, who called him “a bit too skinny” to play the role of Nick Nelson.

“I saw that and was like, ‘Shit.’ I just started eating loads. I was like, ‘If I’m eating this much, I might as well [train],'” the star told Massiah. “I started just doing push-ups, I was doing like 200 push-ups a day, and then the only thing that was developing was my chest.”

Is Joe Connor Joining the MCU?

Not only is the Netflix actor rumored to be in the MCU, it’s already been reported that Kit’s Heartstopper costar and on-screen love interest, Joe Locke, is also joining the MCU through the WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

Joe shared the news on Instagram in November 2022, writing: “When I found out I got an email which said ‘welcome to the marvel universe’ and I screamed.”

Though details on Joe’s character are being kept under wraps, many theorize that he could be playing a character named Wiccan — who is a member of the Young Avengers *and* married to the Hulkling — potentially making it the second time Joe and Kit will be cast as love interests.

… Please make it happen, Marvel!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.