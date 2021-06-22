Another Disney movie is coming to life! Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is getting ready for its live-action debut.

Not only is the first-ever animated Disney feature getting a modern-day upgrade, but the talented Rachel Zegler is set to star. “Well … hello to a dream come true,” the actress shared via Instagram alongside the movie’s announcement. Fans know the songstress made her film debut in the 2021 West Side Story remake.

“Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale,” director Marc Webb told Deadline in a June 2021 statement.

While details about the flick are few and far between, the musical masterminds behind The Greatest Showman and Dear Evan Hansen, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, “will write new songs for the movie,” the Deadline report reads. While it’s unclear who else is set to star alongside Rachel, the actress is sure to steal the show!

News of Rachel’s casting comes after it was announced that she’ll also be appearing in the upcoming superhero movie Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The New Jersey native’s rise to fame came quick after getting cast as Maria in West Side Story. Before auditioning for the musical’s film adaptation, Rachel had plans to attend college. “I remember sending an email to the head of admissions at Montclair State University saying, ‘I know this sounds like a lie, but this is what happened, and this is why I can’t attend,’” she told Vogue in November 2020. Now, she’s officially a Disney princess!

The original animated Snow White movie follows the princess as she moves into a cottage with seven dwarfs after she’s threatened by her evil stepmother, the queen. Previously, the film was reimagined into 2012’s Snow White and the Huntsman and its 2016 sequel, The Huntsman: Winter’s War, and the 2012 movie Mirror Mirror.

Snow White isn’t the only live-action Disney movie on the horizon. Both the Little Mermaid and Peter Pan are in the works to premiere on Disney+. While it’s unclear at the moment whether Rachel’s version of the princess will make a film or streaming service debut, we can’t wait to see what kind of magic she ultimately brings to the role.

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about the live-action Snow White movie so far — including plot, release date and full cast.

