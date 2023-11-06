She’s a survivor! Episodes of Reba play all the time on Freeform and CMT, but the series actually went off the air in 2007 — premiering over 20 years ago! The sitcom is a beloved staple of our television viewing, and since a few members of the cast have reunited over the years, it’s the perfect time to see what they’re up to now, all these years later.

The show centers around Reba, a newly single mom whose ex-husband Brock left her to marry his dental hygienist Barbara Jean. In the first episode, viewers find out that both Reba’s daughter (and high school senior) Cheyenne and Barbra Jean are both expecting babies. Cheyenne’s boyfriend Van moves into the family home, and it’s a full house with Reba, Cheyenne, Van, and Reba’s youngest kids, Kyra and Jake. As the series progresses, their relationships do too.

Over the years, some of the actors on the show, like the titular Reba McEntire and the unforgettable Joanna Garcia Swisher, have stayed in the spotlight, steadily acting in other roles and on television shows like Baby Daddy and Once Upon a Time.

On the other hand, the younger stars, including Mitch Holleman (Jake) and Scarlett Pomers (Kyra), have mostly pursued other career paths. For instance, Mitch might have been a little boy when the series premiered, but he’s 22 years old now and has pursued a career that’s geared more towards comedy and music.

On the other hand, Joanna has continued acting, married her husband Nick Swisher, and welcomed two young children.

Even though the cast has gone on to do other things, they all still remain close! Joanna revealed in February 2018 that the group is so tight-knit that they vacation together. “We are all extremely close,” she told Us Weekly. “We talk all the time. Reba’s got a tight hold on her little brood because she makes sure we are all doing OK and taken care of. And Melissa Peterman is a really dear friend and a part of my family. We’re all just very close.”

Click through the gallery to see what the cast is doing now. Let us know which transformation shocked you the most!

