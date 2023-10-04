We might be bias, but we’re Team Niall forever! Niall Horan has returned to season 24 of NBC’s The Voice, after winning his first season last year. So, who exactly is on his team this year? Keep reading for the full roster of Team Niall.

The first episode of season 24 aired on September 25, 2023, and Niall is more than ready, and it’s thanks to the lessons he learned from former The Voice judge Blake Shelton, who left after season 23.

“I learned a lot from Blake last year sitting next to him,” Niall told NBC Insider. “That’s what they tend to do: stick everyone down beside Blake if you’re new. I learned a lot from even just watching him. Nothing that he said. Just watching how he does it. I think that made a lot of difference to how I’ve been in the show this year.”

During Niall’s first season last year, he revealed to the outlet that Blake is “like a dad” to the Irish singer.

“Y’know, he’s really helped me during the show,” he said at the start of The Voice season 23. “I’ve really enjoyed his company, and watching him has been a real honor … It’s been amazing to work with him and Kelly Clarkson. Meeting them for the first time, the bond that I’ve grown with them has been amazing. It’s been so funny to dive into that Southern sense of humor with them and see the stuff that goes on behind-the-scenes. It’s been hilarious.”

As fans know, Niall launched into stardom after competing on another singing show, the X Factor. He rose to fame alongside his fellow One Direction band members after appearing on the British singing competition in 2010.

After five years as a group, 1D sadly went their separate ways in 2015. Since then, Niall has launched his own music career, dropping three solo records: Flicker in October 2017, Heartbreak Weather in March 2020 and The Show in June 2023.

Along with Niall, other judges to compete against one another on The Voice season 24 include Reba McEntire, John Legend and Gwen Stefani.

Click through our gallery to uncover all of the singers in Team Niall.

