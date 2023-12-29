Ross Lynch is one of the internet’s favorite boyfriends, period. The former Disney Channel star has made a name for himself in Hollywood and music — and has looked good doing it! Not only that, the actor often goes shirtless while performing and that one Troye Sivan music video (thank you, Troye), so we decided to put together all the time he sported his physique. Keep reading to see all the times Ross has gone shirtless.

“He just hit me up and said he wanted me to be in his video,” Ross told American Songwriter of how starring in Troye’s 2023 music video for “One of Your Girls” came to be. “I’ve been a fan for a while and I’ve always wanted to be in someone else’s music video, so it was perfect.”

“Also, I was excited by his concept,” he added. “We all knew there was going to be a reaction, but I think it exceeded all of our expectations in the best way.”

ICYMI, Ross got his start after nabbing the role as Austin Moon in Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally, and he immediately rose to fame following the show’s January 2016 premiere.

“When I first booked the role, my dad was like, ‘This is going to change your life.’ And obviously it did, in a massive way,” the singer told W Magazine in November 2017. “But at the time, I was just like, ‘Cool, I got a gig, I get to go work.’”

Outside of acting, Ross and his family have also made music under the moniker R5 — up until he and brother Rocky Lynch went off on their own to start The Driver Era duo.

Most recently, The Driver Era dropped a live album in 2023 titled Live at the Greek, which Ross called the “culmination” of their career thus far.

“This was a celebration of our evolution personally and how our fans have grown with us throughout all these years,” he told American Songwriter of the album. “We’ve been doing this for about 15 years now and we see fans all the time that have been with us since Day One.”

Click through our gallery to uncover the best shirtless photos of Ross (you're welcome).

