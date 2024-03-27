Sabrina Carpenter is sharing more details about her love life amid her romance with Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan. During her March 2024 cover story with Cosmopolitan, the 24-year-old pop star made rare comments about her past relationships, dating life and even shared sex tips.

While speaking with Cosmo, the former Disney star was asked if she had any tips for those who are sexually active — and her answer might surprise you.

“I mean, at the end of the day, my whole thing right now is, whatever you do, don’t get pregnant. That’s the way I’m living my life. So that’s my sex tip. Be smart. Use protection,” the Girl Meets World alum declared.

The singer has been known for singing pretty raunchy outros for her track “Nonsense.” For example,while opening for Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour in Rio de Janeiro, Sabrina sang, “Boy come over, this is not a drill. He said, ‘Get on top,’ I said, ‘I will.’ Then he made me come … to Brazil!”

While the cheeky outros were originally just meant to make her audience laugh, the singer admitted she’s learned a lot more than you would expect by writing them.

“It’s funny too, writing the outros, because I feel like I’ve learned a lot more about sexuality through writing those than people think.”

She continued, “I think people think I’m just obnoxiously horny, when in reality, writing them comes from the ability to not be fearful of your sexuality as opposed to just not being able to put it down.”

While Sabrina is notorious for being extremely private, the “Feather” songstress made rare comments about her love life during the Cosmo write-up. ICYMI, she’s been rumored to be dating Barry since early 2024 — who has attended several Eras Tour shows.

When it comes to her dating experience, the singer revealed that the main source behind her success was “fate.”

“I know that’s super broad, but I don’t actively look for it. The relationships that I actually want to put my energy into have to be so interesting or invigorating because they take me away from the other things I love,” she explained.

With that being said, when it comes to marriage, Sabrina isn’t in a rush.

“My best friend just got married and she’s my age … It just made me feel like I was so behind or something. And then I realized, ‘No, no, no, she’s just ahead.'”

Most likely, she’s referring to longtime best friend Joey King, who married Steven Piet in September 2023 — which Sabrina was in attendance for.

