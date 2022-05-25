Sadie Sink has grown up on our TV screens as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things that it’s crazy to think she’s already 20 years old!

The young actress has already made a name for herself in the acting world with her role in Netflix’s Fear Street and for her portrayal as “Her” in Taylor Swift’s directorial debut, All Too Well: A Short Film. The film premiered on November 12, 2021, and pretty much broke the internet, with many questions as to who Sadie was.

Sadie starred alongside Dylan O’Brien who played “Him,” with the movie taking viewers inside the couple’s love story. From romantic scenes like singing in the car and late night talking, to the painful series of events leading to the couple’s breakup, Dylan and Sadie give an amazing performance throughout the 10-minute video.

In a May 2022 interview with Jimmy Fallon, Sadie opened up about her experience working with Taylor for the film. The late-night host said, “Taylor was saying she wasn’t going to make it if you didn’t star in it,” Fallon told Sadie, who shook her head in disbelief. “She really wanted you to star in this film — have you known each other?” Fallon asked. The Stranger Things actress replied, “No! Like, I didn’t know she knew I existed! And if she would have asked me to, like, be a tree in something, then I would have said yes in a heartbeat.”

On Taylor, she added: “Obviously, I mean she can do anything, so she was incredible at it.”

As Sadie gears up for the Stranger Things season 4 premiere, she revealed to viewers to prepare for her character to have an “emo phase,” as she is dealing with a lot of the repercussions from season 3. “Max is grieving the loss of her brother, and the loss of Eleven, who’s moved away,” she explained to Elle in May 2022. “So, her entire world has changed. And also, she’s headed into high school. So, she’s in a completely unfamiliar environment.”

We can’t wait to see our favorite red-head rock Stranger Things season 4! Scroll through our gallery to see how much she’s changed since starting on the Netflix show.

