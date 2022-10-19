Sofia Wylie is the next big thing, we’re calling it! The HSMTMTS actress has just starred in Netflix’s star-studded movie, School for Good and Evil, and she absolutely *killed* it. The movie premiered on October 19, 2022, and includes huge names such as Charlize Theron, Michelle Yeoh, Kerry Washington, Cate Blanchatt and Laurence Fishburne.

Based on the bestselling book series by Soman Chainani, The School For Good and Evil follows the story of two best friends Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia) who find themselves thrown into an enchanted school aimed at training heroes and villains alike to protect the balance of good and evil. The villains are taught by Lady Lesso (Charlize) and the heroes are taught by Professor Dovey (Kerry), while The School Master (Laurence) watches over them all.

Sofia said she was doing “a lot of scene-studying” to “figure out” how to best play Agatha prior to filming School of Good in Evil.

“It’s really exciting taking a book and creating a whole movie or series off of that because you get to bring that character to life, Sofia told MTV in May 2021. “There’s a huge fan base for the books and so many people who love Agatha because of her well-rounded character. She’s so snarky and grouchy but then also has such a good heart and soul. That’s what I really loved about her, reading the books and reading the script, that she has so many layers.”

The Arizona native noted that she wants to “keep growing” as an actress and not get too “settled on one thing,” which added to her excitement about being cast in School of Good and Evil.

More than a year after filming the flick in Ireland, Sofia gushed that she was so “excited” that the movie was finally coming out.

“It’s always challenging to play something different, but I had so much fun with it,” she told Nylon in July 2022. “I’m eager for people to be able to just see me in a different light as an actress.”

