Is Sofia Wylie single? The actress who is best known for her role as Gina in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, has stirred up several dating rumors with costars throughout the years. Keep reading for details on Sofia’s love life.

Is Sofia Wylie Single?

It appears that Sofia is currently single right now, or is at least not in any public relationships, looking at her social media accounts.

Are Sofia Wylie and Joshua Bassett Dating?

ICYMI, Sofia and Joshua Bassett both starred in HSMTMTS for four seasons, with the final being released in August 2023. That being said, since their characters ultimately end up together by the end of the show, fans love to “ship” the two actors IRL. However, they have revealed multiple times that their friendship is strictly platonic.

“[Gina and Ricky’s relationship] coincides with Sofia and I’s friendship,” Joshua said of their two HSMTMTS characters during a 2023 interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“Over the years we weren’t the closest for whatever reason, we just didn’t hang out often, but this season we’ve hung out all the time,” he added. “It was so funny how in both Ricky and Gina’s timeline as a couple, but also in Sofia and I’s timeline as friends, there couldn’t have been a more perfect time for us to finally come together in this way. It’s been really cool to be able to see these characters in a healthy relationship, for the most part, and it’s not toxic and rocky.”

For Sofia, she still can’t believe that she and her costar finally got to see their characters get together. “I truly never thought that this would happen, quite honestly,” she revealed.

“I’ve seen that Ricky and Gina as a couple has created quite a committed fan base throughout the series, but I never knew if it was actually going to happen or if it was just going to be one of those relationships that’s kind of teased but never created or never made canon. The fact that it actually is, I’m hoping that it will excite a lot of the fans of the show and that their relationship will be able to fulfill the dreams of the people who have wanted to see them together for so long.”

