More to come? High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has officially come to an end, but some of the stars have spoken candidly about possibly returning for another season.

Keep reading for everything to know about a possible HSMTMTS season 5.

Will There Be a ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 5?

Unfortunately, HSMTMTS has come to an end following four seasons on Disney+. However, showrunner Tim Federle did have ideas for a fifth season before it was revealed that the fan-favorite series would end.

“If this is goodbye to High School Musical for now, we all still love it, and that would be good enough,” he told Entertainment Weekly in an interview published in August 2023. “The natural cadence of the show at East High is that we tell a semester per season, so season 5 would almost certainly be second semester senior year, but built into High School Musical 3, there is a graduation sequence, so it’s almost like we emotionally graduate in season 4. They’re literally wearing red gowns at the end, so you see them bow and say goodbye and say thank you. That feels very meaningful.”

Going forward, Tim added that there was this idea of going “to another school or [hopping] ahead five years,” noting that “there’s a version of the show” somewhere in the world in which “new classes and new cast members” would be introduced.

What Did the ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Stars Say About Season 5?

Joshua Bassett (who played Ricky Bowen) shared that the season 4 finale was “a beautiful full circle” moment.

“The door is still open potentially for future seasons, but if heaven forbid this were the last one, I think fans would be proud and I would be proud of how things have wrapped up,” he added in the same EW interview. “We’re at a really good, healthy place.”

Similarly, Sofia Wylie (who played Gina Porter) noted that it was “quite bittersweet to think of this as a possible end to the show,” but has nothing but amazing memories overall.

“I just love this show and I would do it a million times over, so I definitely think I’ll be quite sad if this is the end, but I’ll always be so thankful for the time that I got to have with these actors and this crew and this character,” the former Disney Channel star gushed.

