All’s well that ends well! High School Musical: The Musical: The Series came to an end after four seasons in August 2023. While it seems like there is a door still open for more, right now, we’re saying goodbye to the East High Wildcats.

“If this is goodbye to High School Musical for now, we all still love it, and that would be good enough,” showrunner Tim Federle shared with Entertainment Weekly, in an interview published amid the finale. “The natural cadence of the show at East High is that we tell a semester per season, so season 5 would almost certainly be second semester senior year, but built into High School Musical 3, there is a graduation sequence, so it’s almost like we emotionally graduate in season 4. They’re literally wearing red gowns at the end, so you see them bow and say goodbye and say thank you. That feels very meaningful.”

At the time, it wasn’t announced that the fourth season would be the show’s last. However, the stars have taken their final bows with these characters fans know and love.

“It’s a beautiful full circle the way they’ve written it,” Joshua Bassett told EW during the same interview. “The door is still open potentially for future seasons, but if heaven forbid this were the last one, I think fans would be proud and I would be proud of how things have wrapped up. We’re at a really good, healthy place.”

HSMTMTS came to and end with a High School Musical 4. As the East High Wildcats are putting on their production of High School Musical 3, some original cast members return to the school and reprise their roles from the Disney Channel film series for a reunion of sorts. While Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens weren’t present, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel did make multiple appearances throughout the episodes.

“Seeing all of the people that I looked up to, on screen and now being able to act with them was crazy,” Dara Reneé told J-14 exclusively of the original High School Musical stars, noting that sharing the screen with Monique specifically “was absolutely epic.”

