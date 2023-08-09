Well, the final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is here, and it’s full of East High Wildcats — as expected. However, the Disney+ series did introduce one new hilarious storyline in to the mix for the final season. Enter Mark and Spark.

Matthew Sato‘s character, Mack, is a famous child star who heads to East High for a role in High School Musical 4, which is being filmed at the school. Unbeknownst to the Wildcats, Gina Porter (Sofia Wylie) is his biggest fan and watched all six seasons of Mack’s claim to fame, Mark and Spark.

What Is ‘Mark and Spark’?

Keeping things totally meta HSMTMTS introduced another show within the show. Mack starred as the title character, Mark, when he was younger. Spark, a dog, was played by seven different pup, whom Mack told Gina upon their first meeting have since died.

Of course, Matthew plays the older version of Mack, so when the Mark and Spark scenes are shown, James Irving Kono is shown as a younger version of the character.

Is ‘Mark and Spark’ a Real TV Show?

No, it’s a fictional series that was created for HSMTMTS season 4. However, they leaned into the bit because Ricky (Joshua Bassett) did sing the show’s “Puppy Love” theme song during a date with Gina. In fact, former Disney Channel star Cozi Zuehlsdorff, who fans may remember from the Freaky Friday musical movie, actually sang “Puppy Love” for the HSMTMTS season 4 soundtrack!

That being said, at the end of the series, Mark and Spark does get a reboot with Mack reprising his role.

What Happens Between Gina and Mack in ‘HSMTMTS’ Season 4?

Even though Gina was dating Ricky, it appeared that sparks started to fly between the teen and her childhood crush. Especially when they were cast in High School Musical 4 together.

That being said, love came out on top! Ricky and Gina professed their love for each other in the show’s series finale. While she’s happy with the show’s wrap-up overall, Sofia said, it’s “quite bittersweet to think of this as a possible end to the show,” while chatting with Entertainment Weekly in August 2023.

