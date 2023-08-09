He’s killing it! Matthew Sato has been in the spotlight for a while, but the actor’s Disney+ roles are allowing him to make a major name for himself. The star appeared as Kai Kamealoha in Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. before nabbing the role as newcomer Mack in the final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

When reflecting on his time on set, Matthew said the experience was “crazy,” while chatting with Hollywire in July 2023.

“I grew up watching High School Musical,” he shared. “So, getting to work with all the alumni was super cool for me.”

Keep reading for everything to know about Matthew, his roles and more.

Who Is Matthew Sato?

The Hawaii native got his start as an actor, but has since kicked off a singing career as well. When filming Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. in his home state of Hawaii, Matthew got a chance to show off where he’s from to fans.

“It still doesn’t feel real to be shooting in my home state! We even used my old school as crew parking on one of the days,” he recalled during an interview with AugustMan Singapore in October 2021. “The best part about getting to be home was getting to spend lots of time with family and specifically, fishing with my dad and brother. I am truly excited for the fans to be able to see the place where I grew up. Hawaii is a melting pot of different cultures brought together over several generations.”

It’s no surprise that Matthew took part in fishing while he was home; the actor told J-14 exclusively during an 2021 interview that aside from his current job, “fishing, hiking, photography” are his other hobbies. At the time, Matthew added, “I have recently taken up knitting. I’d say I’m a natural.”

Who Does Matthew Sato Play on ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’?

Matthew’s character’s name is Mack, and he “comes in to film the new High School Musical movie,” he teased to Hollywire, adding that he’s “maybe” similar to Zac Efron‘s Troy Bolton.

Who Does Matthew Sato Play on ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’?

When the show premiered in September 2021, Matthew was introduced as Kai Kamealoha, the brother of Peyton Elizabeth Lee‘s Lahela “Doogie” Kamealoha.

“We both have our own little place in the family,” he told J-14 exclusively of the role during a September 2021 interview. “We truly balance each other out, and it leads to a lot of fun moments throughout the series.”

What Other Movies and TV Shows Is Matthew Sato in?

With a budding career, it’s no surprise that he has tons of stuff on the horizon. Matthew is set to star in the upcoming Patsy Lee & The Keepers of the 5 Kingdoms.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.