Is Olivia Rodrigo in 'HSMTMTS' Season 4? Final Episodes Details, Rumors

Coming back to East High? Fans are wondering if Olivia Rodrigo will reprise her role as Nini for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series season 4. News of the final season was announced in June 2023, and the “Drivers License” singer was noticeably absent from any promotional materials following her departure from the series during the third season finale.

Keep reading for everything we know so far.

Will Olivia Rodrigo Be in ‘HSMTMTS’ Season 4?

It’s unclear if the singer will be reprising her role for a special cameo to celebrate the HSMTMTS final season. However, she seems to be missing from all photos and teasers of the new episodes thus far.

Since Nini is only in California, there is a potential for her character to return to the Utah school.

Did Olivia Rodrigo Leave ‘HSMTMTS’?

Olivia said goodbye to her character, Nini, during the HSMTMTS season 3 finale. For the majority of the season, Nini was in California instead of at Camp Shallow Lake with her East High classmates. However, when they put on a production of Frozen in the last episode, Olivia returned to give Nini a final sendoff.

“I had to hand out opening night cards. Tradition,” the teen told Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) of her return, explaining that spending time in California was “easy” and “life-changing,” so Nini decided to make the move final.

Ahead of the HSMTMTS season 3 premiere in July 2022, it was announced that Olivia would be returning in only a recurring capacity.

“This season it’s about trying to give her character a proper sendoff while also leaving room for other characters to really step into the fray and step into the spotlight,” showrunner Tim Federle shared with Entertainment Tonight in a July 2022 interview. “Personally, it’s a joy to see Olivia’s music explode in such a big way. It was so fun to have her back and reminisce on the beginning.”

How Did Olivia Rodrigo Leave ‘HSMTMTS’?

Olivia’s Nini handed out all of her opening night cards and left a special message to Miss Jenn, revealing her decision not to return to East High.

“Miss Jenn, I didn’t want to say goodbye because goodbye means it’s over. So, I just want to say, thank you,” Nini’s card read. “After tonight’s performance, it’s clear there’s already so much talent at East. So, I’m gunna go west. Here’s to the start of something new. Forever your Wildcat, Nini.”

Whether or not Nini will take the trip back to Salt Lake City remains to be seen.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.