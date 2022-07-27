High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has blessed us with three seasons, but will the Disney+ series be returning for a season 4? Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about season 4 of HSMTMTS.

Will There Be HSMTMTS Season 4?

Season 4 of the Disney series was confirmed months before season 3 released! Taking to Instagram on May 21, 2022, the official High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Instagram account posted a video of the news with the caption: “Season 4 is officially confirmed for #DisneyPlus!” Fans can expect to see their favorite theatre kids dancing and singing once again!

“This series has been an epic adventure from the start and I’m beyond grateful that we get to keep making music, telling these stories and showcasing these exceptional stars,” showrunner and creator Tim Federle said in a statement at the time.

Will Olivia Rodrigo Be in HSMTMTS Season 4?

Fan favorites like Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Julia Lester and Frankie Rodriguez will most likely return to season 4 and East High for the fall semester. However, the HSMTMTS creator has explained that season 3 will be used to send off Nini, Olivia Rodrigo‘s character, but added he would “never say never” to Olivia upon returning.

“We are early enough in the season 4 writers’ room that I’d be lying if I told you I had an exactly right answer for that. I would never say never to Olivia, and I would never use the word ‘last,'” he explained to Entertainment Weekly. “I think it’s probably a fairly safe bet to say that, for now, we have so many cast members who we love and who we’re serving, that I think there’s no immediate plans for Nini to be a huge part of the show going forward. But the world has a way of surprising me and I never say never.”

As Olivia is currently super busy being a mega pop star, with her successful debut album SOUR continuing to break records as she tours around the world — her schedule has been so hectic that she returned to season 3 of HSMTMTS as a recurring character, rather than a main one.

“I think she’s ready to explore the world outside the halls of East High,” Tim said of Nina’s trajectory to Entertainment Tonight in July 2022. “And Olivia herself was having such a monumental explosion in the music industry that it felt like the right thing to, frankly, work with Olivia to say, ‘How do we get you out there into the world with us taking a little bit more of a backseat?’ Which we were all proud to do to support her.”

