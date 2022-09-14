Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat! Some of the original High School Musical stars have appeared in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, playing homage to the Disney Channel Original Movie.

Corbin Bleu, for one, returned to East High to play a dramatized version of himself in the third season of HSMTMTS.

“He’s such an amazing person. He is so humble and grounded for being Corbin Bleu. It’s insane. He’s such a great person,” Matt Cornett (E.J. Caswell) told J-14 about working with the original HSM star. “I felt every bit of comfortability to be able to go up to him and ask for advice on a scene that I’m in with him or something that’s not even pertaining to the show — life advice or acting advice or whatever. I mean, he’s been through it all. He’s experienced a lot. He’s such a great person and he has so much love in his heart, and he wants to share that. He wants to share the experience that he does have with people, and just wants to help people grow and excel and be the best version of themselves. I can’t thank him enough for that. He’ll be a friend for the rest of my life.”

Julia Lester (Ashlyn Caswell) added, “He’s been a huge supporter of the show since before it even aired. It was really wonderful having his heart and love on screen with us this time, instead of just behind the scenes, which is equally as amazing in its own right. But to really see him step into the show and take ownership of who he portrayed was really incredible. I’ve learned so much from him.”

Corbin, for his part, said he “went on an emotional roller coaster” while guest-starring in the show.

“When this season was coming to an end, I had a moment where I was just watching all of them perform, and it just hit me,” the actor told People in July 2022. “It hit me like a ton of bricks where I’m seeing the impact that the original movies had. The fact that it even paved the way for this to take place, and the fact that they’re carrying the torch in such a beautiful way — and then the fact that I got to be a part of it again, that I got to actually live in the joy and the magic that is High School Musical again, I wasn’t expecting it.”

He’s not the only one from the original film franchise who felt the magic more than once! Scroll through our gallery to see which other OG HSM stars have appeared in the show.

