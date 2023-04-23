Since first coming onto the acting scene as Steve Harrington in Stranger Things, Joe Keery has transformed into a complete Hollywood hottie. Keep reading to his transformation over the years.

ICYMI, Joe has his very own music career and goes by the alias “Djo” which is pronounced as *drum roll, please* Joe. He released an album called Twenty Twenty in 2019, and his second album Decide was released on September 16, 2022.

During an interview with NME, the actor-musician explained that his alias and stage persona — which usually involves a wig and sunglasses — was a way to “disassociate the music from the character that everybody knew me as on Stranger Things,” he explained. “But I ended up loving the camaraderie that it creates. My goal is to surprise people and to have a really fun show that’s infectious.”

“It’s not lost on me that [Stranger Things fans] are going to come and see Djo – and that’s cool,” he added. “If they like the music that’s great and if they only like it because of the show, that’s also fine. The main thing is to have fun.”

He’s not the only musician in the cast of Stranger Things either — which is something the Netflix stars often bond over.

“We listen to a lot of music together in our downtime,” Joe said of the Stranger Things cast. “Maya [Hawke] and I just swapped links for our records, which was fun, and actually Finn [Wolfhard] came into the studio when I was recording. We were hanging out and working and he gave me his thoughts on the new record… The Stranger Things family band!”

The Chicago native explained that he’s super grateful for his time on Stranger Things, which will soon be coming to an end after the fifth and final season wraps filming in 2023.

“I count my lucky stars to have been part of it,” Joe told the outlet. “It’s not something I ever expected to happen. It’s a once in a lifetime chance. I’m really trying to enjoy it, to soak it in while it’s going on.”

“One day I know I’m going to look back at this time with such joy and nostalgia,” he added. “I want to make sure I’m living in the present and enjoying it. I’m having a blast.”

