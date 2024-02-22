Looks like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were able to fit in a date during the Australian leg of the singer’s Eras Tour. The lovebirds were spotted hand in hand at the Sydney Zoo on February 22, 2024. Keep reading to learn more about their romantic outing.

Reports began to spread that Travis was going down under on February 21! After his team’s exciting victory at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Us Weekly confirmed that the football star was headed to Australia to support his girlfriend and her ongoing world tour.

In a video shared by 9News Sydney, Taylor and Travis were seen holding hands and enjoying a private tour at the zoo. The two reportedly even got to hand feed kangaroos, per Ok Magazine.

As for their wardrobe, the happy couple went with a more laid back look. Taylor wore a pair of denim shorts and a red tank top. Travis appeared to go incognito while wearing a white baseball cap and red shorts. Did they plan the matching red? It would be totally on brand.

The pair weren’t the only one’s at the zoo that day. It seems Sabrina Carpenter was third-wheeling the couple as well. Photos shared by 9News Australia show Sabrina petting a kangaroo alongside Taylor and Travis.

Taylor Swift is back at Sydney Zoo – this time arm in arm with boyfriend Travis Kelce. Fresh off a Super Bowl victory, Kelce arrived down under on a private jet earlier today ahead of the Eras Tour at Accor Stadium this weekend. #9News MORE ➡️ https://t.co/tAWy8MPxUL pic.twitter.com/nAjleNDAJy — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) February 22, 2024

ICYMI, Taylor and Travis first sparked romance speculation in July 2023, after the Chiefs player attended one of her shows. At the time, Travis revealed that he had attempted to meet the singer but failed.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he revealed on his podcast “New Heights” at the time.

However, his public display caught Taylor’s attention. A few months later, multiple reports revealed that the two were, in fact, seeing each other.

On September 24, 2023, Taylor was spotted at one of his games, which made fans go into a frenzy. The “Cruel Summer” songstress would continue to support him at many more football events before officially confirming their relationship on December 6.

After Taylor was named Time’s 2023 Person of the Year, she gave an exclusive interview to the publication about her relationship with Travis. She revealed that they had been seeing each other for a “significant amount of time” before people even knew!

