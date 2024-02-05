Taylor Swift has arrived! The singer-songstress stepped out on the 2024 Grammys red carpet, without her NFL boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in tow. Keep reading to see photos of Taylor’s full outfit and more. why the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is MIA.

The Eras Tour songstress looked gorgeous wearing a black and white gown at the award ceremony on Sunday, February 4 — without Travis in attendance, sadly.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee show just a few days before the award show, Travis revealed why he would not be making the red carpet with his GF.

“I wish I could go and support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she is nominated for,” he gushed. “But I think I’ve got practice on Sunday, or it is a travel day? No, I’ve got practice on Saturday, Sunday is a travel day. I’ve got to get ready for this big old Super Bowl.”

ICYMI, Travis’ football team, the Kansas City Chiefs, is gearing up to play the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.

The tight end got this whole entire thing started after he revealed his attempt to give the Grammy-winning songstress his phone number at one of her Eras Tour shows in July 2023.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor told TIME Magazine in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she continued. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

