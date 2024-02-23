Travis Kelce is living every Y/N girl’s dream right now! During Taylor Swift‘s Australian leg of the Era’s Tour, she gave a special shout-out to her boyfriend while on stage.

While the artist was singing her popular song “Karma” on Friday, February 23, Taylor made sure to shout out her boyfriend who was watching from the audience. The “Cruel Summer” singer switched up the from “Karma is on the guy on the screen” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.” A clear homage to her Super Bowl winning boyfriend.

The first time she made this lyric change was during her November 2023 show in Argentina, which Travis was also in attendance for. It looks like this might be a permanent change!

And that’s not all the special attention Travis received during her Sydney, Australia show.

While Taylor was singing along to her track “Willow,” she made sure to point towards Travis during a particular moment of the song. As she performed the line, “That’s my man,” she gestured at the Chiefs player, who was sat in the VIP section of the stadium.

Travis was seen enjoying himself during the show as he was spotted waving and high-fiving fans, per Page Six.

The football star was joined by his friend Ross Travis during the concert. On top of that, Katy Perry was also seen in the VIP tent alongside Rita Ora in a now-viral video. It seems that Taylor’s Australian show was a star-studded event.

The show was filled with more surprises as Taylor had Sabrina Carpenter join her on stage to perform two songs. While the “Feather” singer was scheduled to open for the Reputation singer earlier in the night, she wasn’t able to perform due to bad weather and an evacuation of the stadium.

“She heroically sacrificed her show, which I think is a crime against Sydney,” Taylor noted of the 24-year-old songstress.

The two performed an older song of Taylors, “White Horse,” and combined it with a track from evermore, “Coney Island.”

To end off the perfect night, Taylor and Travis shared a passionate kiss in this fan clip as they exited the stadium together.

