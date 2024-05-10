Taylor Swift is shaking things up for the rest of her Eras Tour! The Grammy-winning singer, who recently released her 11th studio album The Tortured Poets Society, is making some big changes for her upcoming shows.

From adding new songs to updating her wardrobe, see all the modifications Taylor’s made so far.

The “Lover” songwriter is back in action after a two-month hiatus from her last concert. Kicking off the first show of the European leg of the tour, Taylor surprised her fans with a new setlist.

Before she took center stage at her first show back in Paris on May 9, the songstress played an intro that featured all of her albums and various eras, and Swifties quickly noticed a new one was added — TTPD of course!

As the night continued concertgoers were surprised by some songs getting the boot! During her three-hour performance, Taylor cut “The Archer,” “Long Live,” “The 1,” “Tolerate It,” “The Last Great American Dynasty” and “Tis the Damn Season” from her setlist.

Aside from canning some tracks, Taylor also switched up the order of songs. At the first leg of the tour, after she performs Fearless, she would transition into Evermore.

However, this go-around, Taylor moved Red into Evermore’s spot and combined Folklore and Evermore into one era! “On the Eras Tour we have now reunited the sisters!,” she said during the show.”You can call it Folklore, Evermore or you can call it the sister albums!”

As shocking as the setlist switch up was, most fans could’t stop talking about her updated outfits. Taylor wore a brand new Lover bodysuit, Fearless dress and “Enchanted” gown.

During her Red era, Taylor rocked a new shirt that read, “This is Not Taylor’s Version” (what does it mean?!). And for Folklore, the singer came out in a flowing yellow dress — which is our second favorite new look from the tour!

What really shocked fans was one of her final changes of the night. After her 1989 era, the songstress not only performed songs from TTPD, but she also a white ballgown that featured lyrics from the album!

Wearing the stunning dress, Taylor danced on stage and sang along to tracks like “But Daddy I Love Him,” “So High School,” “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?,” “Down Bad,” “Fortnight,” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.