Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have reportedly broken up after one year of dating.

“They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan [in April] and are taking some time apart,” a source told the Sun on Sunday, May 19, adding that the couple’s “happy” relationship became “strained recently.”

Reps for Harry and Taylor did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

This isn’t the first time the two have allegedly split since starting up their romance last year. In December 2023, Harry and Taylor raised breakup alarms after the “As It Was” singer stayed at his North London home while the Bones and All actress stayed at a five-star Corinthia hotel just a few miles away, according to the The Sun. Per the outlet, who has since taken down their original article posted on December 2, Taylor was in town for a photoshoot and didn’t visit her rumored beau — revealing that the reported couple is “in crisis.”

However, the pair cleared up those split rumors after being spotted swimming in the ice-cold water at Hampstead Heath in London on December 26, 2023, per Page Six.

Dating speculation between the two first started swirling in June 2023, when eagle-eyed fans spotted the duo walking together and snapped photos that quickly went viral. Following that, the two were spotted on multiple occasions packing on the PDA, holding hands and looking ever-so-happy with one another.

While the duo never publicly spoke about their relationship, the Canadian fashionista acknowledged the public’s newfound interest in her private life during an interview with Vanity Fair in March.

“My concern and my focus is going to be on the work. My work is the most interesting thing to me, so that’s what I’ll say about that,” she began. “There are going to be things all the time around you that feel like they’re trying to pull your attention in different places in your life. … You have to find ways in which you can keep yourself really balanced and really safe.”

When it comes to his love life overall, the former One Direction member has kept things pretty private, even telling Rolling Stone that he’s never “publicly been with anyone,” during an August 2022 interview.

“If someone takes a picture of you with someone, it doesn’t mean you’re choosing to have a public relationship or something,” Harry said.

