Maxton Hall season 2 has already been confirmed, but there’s one cast member who’s a bit nervous to film! Damian Hardung revealed that the upcoming season is going to be very “dark” for his character …

Keep reading to find out what to expect for Damian’s role in the next season.

The German romance show ended off on quite a cliffhanger that had viewers on the edge of their seats!

In case you didn’t know, Maxton Hall is actually based off the written series Save Me, by Mona Kasten — and let’s just say, the second novel has Damian worried.

“In the second book, it’s really dark for James. We’ve talked about his mom dying, and he’s really going through those dark places,” he teased to TV Insider. “As much as that is great stuff to reenact, I feel so much more fear than joy thinking about a second season to actually have to portray that because that would just entail so much pain to go through.”

Major spoiler warning, but at the end of the season, Damian’s character loses his mother which in turn disrupts his whole life.

It’s hard to say whether James and Ruby, played by Harriet Herbig-Matten, are going to be able to keep their relationship going strong throughout James’ grief.

However, despite the hurdles, Damian is confident that the couple can make it through.

“I hope that the message of the show really holds up. When there’s love, there’s nothing in between that can stop them. They can overcome those obstacles that they have and the circumstances to actually be able to be together.”

Damian has already given us plenty to go on for the upcoming season! However, he isn’t the only one to dish on his character’s future.

Harriet candidly spoke about Ruby’s relationship with James — and if given the chance, how she would like to see their romance play out.

“I mean, it’s so difficult because I know what’s happening,” she explained to Movie Web in May 2024. “But I hope that they work out and that they find a way to be good for each other. And that James is following his dreams, and she’s achieving her goals and that… they’re happy, but that’s not how the world is working.”

