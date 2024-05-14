Can we go to Maxton Hall, too? Since the German romance show premiered on Prime Video in May 2024, fans have been wondering if they can check out the real school inspired by the series. So, is the private school a real thing in Germany? Keep reading for everything we know.

Is ‘Maxton Hall’ Real?

Sorry to disappoint, but Maxton Hall is a fictional private school — so put your school applications aside.

Based on a book trilogy by Mona Kasten, the series takes place at a wealthy English private school, and follow the love story between regular student Ruby Bell (played by Harriet Herbig-Matten) and arrogant millionaire James Beaufort (Damian Hardung).

While the school is set in England, the series’ original language is German, as it is a German production.

According to a press release, the show follows Ruby after she “unwittingly witnesses an explosive secret at Maxton Hall private school, the arrogant millionaire heir James Beaufort has to deal with the quick-witted scholarship student for better or worse. From that point on, the handsome student tries to buy Ruby’s silence. Although the two come from different worlds, they will soon risk everything to be together.”

Unfortunately, there are no English translations of the Maxton Hall series. However, author Mona Kasten revealed that may be changing soon after the success of the Prime Video series.

In April 2024, the writer shared a poster for the new series on Instagram, which prompted a fan to ask how to “read the book in English.” Mona explained that “there’s no English translation yet,” but that there is still a possibility that “a publisher will pick it up in the future.”

Where Was ‘Maxton Hall’ Filmed?

The production team of Maxton Hall filmed across Germany and England, including Berlin, Oxfordshire, Lower Saxony and London. One of the most scenic locations were the halls of Maxton Hall’s private school, which were filmed in the Marienburg Castle in Germany.

While a second season has yet to be confirmed by Prime Video, Harriet revealed some of her hopes for Ruby in future episodes.

In an interview with TVLine, Harriet revealed she wants to see Ruby still “fighting for her dream” and “staying with this ambitious goal and fighting for Oxford and not changing for him [James] and helps herself and sets boundaries.”

