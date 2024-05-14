It seems like Maxton Hall is the only thing the internet can talk about! The German Prime video series stars Damian Hardung as arrogant millionaire James Beaufort, who falls in love with regular private school girl, Ruby Bell, played by Harriet Herbig-Matten. Since its release in May 2024, fans are dying to know more about the actors behind the enemies-to-lovers. So, who exactly is the actress behind Ruby?

Keep reading to learn more about Harriet, including her age, current boyfriend and so much more.

Who Is Harriet Herbig-Matten?

Harriet was born in 2003 in Munich, Germany, making her around 21 years old. She landed her first professional role in 2015 for a short film, later nabbing roles in a 2016 movie titled The Pubescent, along with Teenosaurus Rex, Baltic Crimes, Dr. Klein and 2023’s The Fairy Tale of the Magic Flute.

Maxton Hall isn’t her first Prime Video series, as she starred in Bibi & Tina, which was based on the German children’s radio drama of the same name and follows two girls at a riding school. After starring in 10 episodes of the Prime Video show, she went on to reprise her role in the 2022 movie Bibi & Tina: Simply Different.

What Is ‘Maxton Hall’ About?

Maxton Hall: The World Between Us premiered on Prime Video on May 9, 2024, and is based on the book trilogy by Mona Kasten.

According to a press release, the show follows Ruby after she “unwittingly witnesses an explosive secret at Maxton Hall private school, the arrogant millionaire heir James Beaufort has to deal with the quick-witted scholarship student for better or worse. From that point on, the handsome student tries to buy Ruby’s silence. Although the two come from different worlds, they will soon risk everything to be together.”

Will There Be a ‘Maxton Hall Season 2?

While a second season has yet to be confirmed by Prime Video, Harriet revealed some of her hopes for Ruby in future episodes.

In an interview with TVLine, Harriet revealed she wants to see Ruby still “fighting for her dream” and “staying with this ambitious goal and fighting for Oxford and not changing for him [James] and helps herself and sets boundaries.”

Scroll through our gallery to learn more about Harriet, the actress behind Ruby in Maxton Hall.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.