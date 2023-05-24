Taylor Swift calling out ex-boyfriend Joe Jonas during The Ellen DeGeneres Show was a cultural reset. But let’s rewind first, shall we? Keep reading to uncover the two stars’ relationship timeline, what went wrong and details regarding “Mr. Perfectly Fine.”

ICYMI, Taylor and Joe dated between July and October of 2008. However, things turned south after the Disney Channel alum decided to break up with his Grammy-winning girlfriend through a brief phone call — which Taylor called him out publicly during a 2008 episode of the talk show.

“When I find that person that is right for me he’ll be wonderful and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18,” she told ​host and friend Ellen Degeneres at the time. Shade!

Along with that, Taylor’s 2008 unreleased track “Mr. Perfectly Fine” from her Fearless album is said to be about Joe being “just fine” after their breakup. The track made it on Fearless‘ rerelease in 2021.

Since all the drama, the “Fearless” singer changed her tune over the situation. After looking back on the moment during another appearance on The Ellen Show in 2019, Taylor expressed regret over putting the JoBro on blast. “That was too much. Yeah, that was too much,” she explained. “I was 18. We laugh about it now. That was mouthy, yeah, teenage stuff there.”

For his part, Joe seemed to respond to Taylor’s public revelation about the infamous moment during an appearance on ITV’s Lorraine.

“Yeah, it did feel nice. It’s something that I probably was feeling pretty bad about when I was younger, but at the end of the day, I’ve moved on,” he said on the show. “I’m sure Taylor’s moved on and it feels nice and we’re all friends. It’s all good. We were so young.”

On top of that, Joe spoke more about his relationship with Taylor now that the drama’s all over while appearing on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast in May 2023.

“I’m cool with Taylor,” Joe began. “We’re cool.” He added of her very loyal fanbase: “I hope to think they like me … No one f–ks with the Swifties, you know?” He’s not wrong!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Taylor and Joe’s perfectly fine relationship timeline.

