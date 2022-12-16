Taylor Swift needs to drop the music video for “Lavender Haze,” ASAP. She first teased several of her music videos from her Midnights album during Thursday Night Football back in October 2022, showcasing clips from her “Anti-Hero” and “Bejeweled” music videos. However, fans are convinced that some of those clips haven’t seen the light of day just yet — and that Taylor is going to release a music video for “Lavender Haze” soon. Keep reading for everything we know.

Is Taylor Swift Releasing a “Lavender Haze” Music Video?

The video teaser that Taylor revealed on October 21 included clips of the songstress in multiple different scenarios: from dressing up like Marie Antoinette, getting shot by a glittery arrow and shots of the singer in purple smoke. While Taylor’s Marie Antoinette (“Bejeweled”) and the glittery arrow (“Anti-Hero”) were both shown in two separate music videos, the purple smoke scenes were notably been absent. So, what music video could those scenes be for?

While the “Anti-Hero” singer has stayed tightlipped on the matter, fans immediately suspected the visuals were for Taylor’s first song off of Midnights, “Lavender Haze.”

“This isn’t funny anymore where is the lavender haze music video,” one fan tweeted. Another Twitter user wrote, “Me pretending I don’t care about the lavender haze mv so it comes faster.”

Back in October, Taylor thanked her collaborators at the start of the teaser that played during Thursday Night Football. “I just wanted to, first of all, say thank you so much to Amazon for giving me an opportunity to show you guys a first look teaser trailer of the secret projects that I’ve been working on for a really long time,” she said.

“Those projects are the ‘Midnights’ music movies, the music videos that I’ve made for this album to sort of explore visually the world of this record. And I love storytelling, I love songwriting, I love writing videos, I love directing them. And this was a really fun opportunity to work again with the cinematographer Rina Yang, who was my collaborator on the ‘All Too Well’ 10-minute short film.”

Some celebrities also made an appearance in the visual teaser, such as sisters Alana Haim, Danielle Haim and Este Haim of the band Haim, album producer and Taylor’s long-term collaborator Jack Antonoff, model Laith Ashley, Laura Dern, makeup mogul Pat McGrath and burlesque star Dita Von Teese. It was later revealed all of those celebs starred in Taylor’s “Bejeweled” music video which was released on October 25.

