Taylor Swift‘s publicist Tree Paine has had enough of Deuxmoi. After the Instagram gossip account claimed that Taylor and ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn had a marriage “ceremony” while they were still together, the publicist herself went on X to say “enough is enough.”

Keep reading for all the details on the drama.

What Happened Between Taylor Swift Publicist, Deuxmoi?

It all began when Deuxmoi posted about a “secret ceremony” between Joe and Taylor to their Instagram stories on November 30, 2023. The account claimed that the “ceremony” between the former couple was “NEVER made legal” but that they planned to “die on this hill!”

ICYMI, Deuxmoi is an anonymously-run Instagram account which covers celebrity gossip via annonymous tips, garnering over 2 million followers and has gone on to author a book and host a regular podcast.

“I have no reason to lie, I could give a s–t what she does!!!!!” the post continued. “I’m sorry she didn’t tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn’t sing about something doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!!!”

Shortly after the post was made, Taylor’s publicist took matters into her own hands.

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi,” Tree Paine wrote via X. “There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

How Did Deuxmoi Respond to Tree Paine’s Post?

Following Tree’s post, Deuxmoi quickly posted a response to their Instagram stories.

“Well I make zero dollars from lying.. can publicists say the same,” Deuxmoi began. “Also, to relate something that is in reference to something that happened years ago to ‘pain & trauma’ after what just happened seems like a poor choice of words.”

The account concludes, “Either way, I apologize to Taylor.”

Has Taylor Swift Commented on Deuxmoi Drama?

So far, Taylor has not responded to her publicist and Deuxmoi’s drama publicly — as she has been in London for a premiere of Beyonce’s Renaissance film, which premiered on November 30, 2023. The Midnights singer’s appearance comes several months after the “Single Ladies” singer showed up to support Taylor at her own concert film in October 2023.

At the time, reps for Taylor did not immediately respond to J-14‘s request for comment.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.