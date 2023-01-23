Since That ’90s Show premiered on Netflix in January 2023, fans have fallen in love with the younger cast playing the new kids of Point Place! The That ’70s Show spinoff follows Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, while she’s visiting her grandparents Red and Kitty for the summer. During her visit, the teen meets Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide) and other outcast kids, ultimately deciding to stay for the summer. Callie and Ashley sat down with J-14 and revealed their thoughts on season 2, what they want to see in potential episodes and more!

Will There Be a ‘That ’90s Show’ Season 2?

Netflix has yet to announce plans for season 2 of That ’90s Show, but the show premiered only recently, so there’s still hope! However, that hasn’t stopped fans of the show from pressuring the streaming platform via social media for renewal news.

“I need EVERYONE to watch That 90s Show pls im already so attached to the characters i need a season 2,” one fan wrote on Twitter. Another tweeted: “Netflix… I am begging for a season 2 of That ’90s Show, it was just so good.”

What ‘That ’90s Show’ Stars Have Said on Season 2

“There’s nothing that I want more than a season 2. I literally would do anything,” Ashley exclusively told J-14.

As for what she would want to see in potential episodes? “I feel like Gwen has a lot of different layers to her. I mean, she’s very bold. She’s a riot girl, rebellious. But I think that comes from somewhere. It definitely does. And at the end of the season, you see more of a vulnerable side to her. So I definitely want to explore that more in season 2 — just peel back more of Gwen’s layers, [that] would be great.”

As for specific scenes she would like to see, Ashley revealed that she wants more family moments between Gwen and her brother Nate (played by Maxwell Acee Donovan). On top of that, Ashley also agreed that it would be “cool” for her alternative music-loving character to possibly join a band in upcoming seasons, adding: “Season 2, season 2!”

As for Callie, she kept it simple with her thoughts on season 2, exclaiming: “Fingers crossed!”

