The Baby-Sitters Club already has two seasons out on Netflix, but will there be a season 3?! The show is based on a beloved book series by Ann M. Martin, about a group of 5 teenaged girls who decide to start a — you guessed it— baby-sitter’s club in their town of Stoneybrook, Connecticut. Scroll to see if the cute teen drama is set for a third season!

Will The Baby-Sitters Club Get a Season 3?

Unfortunately, it was announced in March 2022 that the show would not be returning for a third season. “I have wanted to be a part of the world Ann M. Martin created since I was 7 years old, and for two amazing seasons I actually got to be. It was a dream come true,” showrunner Rachel Shukert said in a statement.

“Although I am heartbroken not to be returning to Stoneybrook for 20 more seasons, I am so proud of the incredible show our amazing cast and crew created and the way it brought joy and comfort to so many when they needed it most. Thank you to Walden Media and to Netflix for giving us the opportunity to introduce Kristy, Claudia, Stacey, Mary Anne, Dawn, Jessi, and Mallory to a new generation of fans who I know will love them as much as we do for years to come.”

The first season of the series was released in July 2020, while season 2 dropped back in October 2021. With that pattern, fans could have expected a third season sometime in 2022. Unfortunately, Netflix has announced that is *not* the case.

Why Was The Baby-Sitters Club Canceled?

The show was initially a huge success, which was why fans were shocked to hear of its cancellation. Season one earned seven Emmy Award nominations, and both season 1 and 2 have maintained a 100 percent Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes — and that’s no easy feat!

But according to Deadline, that was not enough for Netflix to renew The Baby-Sitters Club. The series never accumulated a large viewership, and only cracked Netflix’s Top 10 list for one week at No. 9.

Maybe one day, we’ll see The Baby-Sitters Club on the screen once again — it does have over 130 books to work with!

