High School Musical remains one of the most beloved franchises on Disney Channel, probably ever. The three films followed the love story between high schoolers Troy (Zac Efron) and Gabriela (Vanessa Hudgens), but the real magic of the franchise lay in the iconic musical numbers.

From dancing basketball players in “Get’cha Head in the Game” in HSM, to huge production performances like “I Want It All” in HSM3, there was a little something for everyone in the musical movies. Keep reading for J-14‘s personal ranking of our top 10 HSM dance performances.

Starring Zac, Vanessa, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Gabriel and Monique Coleman, among others, HSM has become a cult DCOM classic, even spawning its very own spinoff titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, which ran for four seasons!

That being said, fans of the OG movies are still begging for a fourth musical movie — even though HSM3 premiered all the way back in 2008! Sadly, Ashley spoke to Entertainment Tonight in August 2021 about the throwback films and said “no” to ever wanting to play her HSM character of Sharpay Evans ever again. Sad!

“I just feel like I wouldn’t be able to really do that again and give it justice,” the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum explained. “You know what I’m saying? I think at that moment in time, I was very unaware of myself and my surroundings, and I feel like that’s a big part of Sharpay. She is just not really aware, and so as I grew up and became more aware, I think that it’s just something that it wouldn’t be the same.”

Ashley added, “It’s so good, and it’s like, for me, I would hate to ruin something that is perfect for that moment, and yeah, I don’t think I could go back to it.”

Vanessa also shared her thoughts about the possibility of a fourth movie during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2021. “It was such a beautiful moment in time that so many people do hold so close and near and dear to their hearts, that, I don’t know,” she said. “It’s scary to mess with something like that, because it is so beloved. Someone’s got to write a script and send it to all of us, and if we like it, then who knows?”

While a fourth movie is probably not happening any time soon, the films are responsible for some pretty iconic tunes. It’s time to “Get’cha Head in the Game”! Click through our gallery to uncover the most iconic High School Musical dances, ranked.

