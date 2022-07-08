The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 is in the works, and fans can hardly wait to see what Belly, Jeremiah and Conrad will be up to next. But where exactly did the characters of the Amazon Prime show leave off at the end of season 1? Scroll to find out!

The summer romance series was originally a book series written by Jenny Han, who is also the writer behind To All the Boys I’ve Ever Loved Before. Unlike the Netflix series, Jenny was able to have a bigger hand in TSITP, as she is the writer, producer and showrunner of the series!

“It was a real jump in the deep end,” she revealed to Time in June 2022. “I’d never worked in TV before. Filmmaking is kind of like a military operation where everybody knows what their job is. As a showrunner, you’re sort of the air-traffic controller.”

Jenny also talked about the comparison between To All the Boys and TSITP. “I’m not looking to recreate the success of To All the Boys. That was its own moment. I’m just hoping that the original fans of the book will be happy.”

And they definitely were! Fans are already desperate for season 2 after falling in love with the love triangle between Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah. Thankfully, season 2 was confirmed before season 1 even premiered, which the author was hoping for as production would “need more than one season to honor the story we are telling.”

Grateful for that opportunity, Jenny went on to say, “To receive a second season pick up ahead of the premiere of season 1 is beyond my wildest dreams.” Continuing on, she commented about how she greatly appreciated Amazon’s “amazing vote of confidence in our show” and her excitement to “bring our incredible team back together to tell the next chapter in our story.”

Scroll through our gallery to see where the characters of TSITP leave off at the end of season 1.

