The Summer I Turned Pretty is a series full of summer vibes (duh), young love and iconic beach scenes. So, where was the summer romance series filmed? Scroll to find out where the real Cousins Beach is!

Where Was The Summer I Turned Pretty Filmed?

Most of the series was filmed in the coastal beach town of Wilmington, North Carolina. The southern city is known for its beautiful beaches like Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach and Kure Beach! It’s also home to several production companies, and was coined “The Hollywood of the East,” after shows like One Tree Hill, Dawson’s Creek and Hart of Dixie were filmed there in the early 2000s.

The cast of TSITP actually headed down to Wilmington weeks before filming for some good ole quality bonding time.

“We got used to being in Wilmington, we got used to being together and were able to form this bond that was similar to the bond with your childhood friends and that we needed to have for the show,” Lola Tung, who played Belly Conklin, explained to Seventeen.

Is Cousins Beach Real?

In an interview with PopSugar, Christopher Briney , who played Conrad Fisher, spoke about how amazing it was to form connections with his costars. Even though Cousins Beach isn’t a real place, the cast had the time of their lives before shooting began!

“It was such a blessing to be able to make those actual friendships and to have time, because they gave us time to get to know each other, spend time with each other, and actually go to the beach and get up to trouble with each other,” Chris said. “By the first day [of shooting], it felt like we’d known each other for years.”

Lola shared some sweet memories she made with the cast during those first few weeks before filming. “I think it was maybe the first day that I met a bunch of them — I play a little bit of guitar and sing a little bit, so we were all just sitting together near where we were staying in Wilmington and I started playing,” she told Seventeen.

“I think it was some Olivia Rodrigo, it might have been ‘Happier.’ I started playing and the guys kind of didn’t know the lyrics, but they all pulled it up on their phones and we all started singing together. And I was like, ‘This is really cute.'”

“It was very fun,” she continued. “On set, there were so many incredible moments of filming, like filming the debutante ball scenes with everyone. They were so magical, and my birthday was the second to last day on set, and that day was so special for me to just be surrounded by so many people that I had grown to love so much.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.