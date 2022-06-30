The Summer I Turned Pretty is a series full of summer vibes (duh), young love and iconic beach scenes. So, where was the summer romance series filmed? Scroll to find out where the real Cousins Beach is!
Where Was The Summer I Turned Pretty Filmed?
Most of the series was filmed in the coastal beach town of Wilmington, North Carolina. The southern city is known for its beautiful beaches like Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach and Kure Beach! It’s also home to several production companies, and was coined “The Hollywood of the East,” after shows like One Tree Hill, Dawson’s Creek and Hart of Dixie were filmed there in the early 2000s.
The cast of TSITP actually headed down to Wilmington weeks before filming for some good ole quality bonding time.
“We got used to being in Wilmington, we got used to being together and were able to form this bond that was similar to the bond with your childhood friends and that we needed to have for the show,” Lola Tung, who played Belly Conklin, explained to Seventeen.
Is Cousins Beach Real?
“It was very fun,” she continued. “On set, there were so many incredible moments of filming, like filming the debutante ball scenes with everyone. They were so magical, and my birthday was the second to last day on set, and that day was so special for me to just be surrounded by so many people that I had grown to love so much.”
