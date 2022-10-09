The Winchesters are back — and this time, it’s all about Dean and Sam’s parents. The Supernatural spinoff follows John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), the parents of Dean and Sam Winchester from the OG 15-season series. From Meg to Drake, so many young Hollywood stars will be appearing on the CW show! Keep reading to uncover the cast’s love lives.

“The Winchesters is a prequel to the long-running series Supernatural, centered on Dean and Sam Winchester’s parents – John and Mary,” Deadline reported in March 2022. “Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester, voiced by Jensen Ackles, The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world.”

Although it will only be his voice, Jensen will be reprising his role as Dean, which he played for 15 years alongside Jared Padalecki as his onscreen brother, Sam Winchester. “After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?’” he told Deadline in a statement at the time.

“When Danneel [Ackles] and I formed [their production company] Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story,” Jensen continued. “I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents’ relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey.

Meg, who is most well known for her role in Disney’s ZOMBIES franchise, plays Mary. Her character has grown up as a hunter but “after losing someone close to her, the hardened hunter considers quitting the family business — until her father’s disappearance and the arrival of newcomer John Winchester forces her to lead a new team,” Deadline also reported. The character of John Winchester will be played by Drake.

Along with Meg and Drake, other stars include Jojo Fleites as Carlos, Bianca Kajlich as Millie Winchester, Nida Khurshid as Latika and Demetria McKinney as Ada.

