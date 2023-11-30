The Santa Clauses just keeps getting “better and better,” Tim Allen told J-14 exclusively, while promoting season 2 of the Disney+ series. With comedy legends like Tracy Morgan, Gabriel Iglesias and Eric Stonestreet being added to the second season’s cast, it’s not hard to see why!

ICYMI, the first two episodes of the second season of The Santa Clauses premiered on November 8, 2023, and follows Scott Calvin/Santa Claus (Tim) on his quest to find someone to succeed him as Santa.

After tech genius Simon Choksi (played by Kal Penn) becomes his hand-picked St. Nick successor, things take a turn for the worse when Magnus Antas, a.k.a. the Mad Santa (played by Eric), gets involved. “I love good story and this story became better and better,” Tim said of season 2. “And now this year, it’s opened up even more in the kids and the theories and the disguise and it’s wonderful,” he said, before explaining how every new cast member absolutely “drilled their performances.” With Tracy taking on the role of the Easter Bunny and Gabriel bringing his all into Chris Chringle, the cast is definitely getting bigger and bigger!

“Everybody got into the magic of what they were doing,” the Home Improvement actor added. “And this is bigger than all of us, so be who you are and just remember this is a wonderful [story].” it’s not a joke you use. What’s funny about you to bring it to this story.”

As Tim has played the big man in red for nearly 30 years now (the first movie premiered in 1994!), we had to ask: do you ever get tired of it?

“Inexplicably, [the holidays have] become a special time because of this. There’s no question about it that I’m reminded,” he revealed, before admitting he actually get “competitive” over other actors playing Santa! Will 'The Santa Clauses' Get a Season 3 on Disney+? Everything We Know, Cast Updates, More “The ego in me every Christmas goes, ‘There I am,'” he joked. “Sometimes I get very, very competitive about other Santas. When I see them, I go, ‘Well, I don’t know. You don’t have the gravitas.'” “I’m grateful for it I’m humbled by it and I’m excited that we have writers, a studio and production people that honor that too. So we’re not making a joke about it. We just want to extend this and as we said in the first season, this season’s all about the giving.” Tim also revealed he feels “no pressure” to keep the franchise going, it’s just about “honoring it,” revealing he doesn’t want to “make it silly.” “Because this is a business and it can get to the point where it’s just about business … ideally, it’s about the content. And I got to always honor the content,” he revealed. “So I’m always fighting to not make it silly. Let’s not add vampires to this or any kind of weird violence. Let’s keep it where it is.” That being said, Tim has definitely brought more magic to the franchise — his own daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick! That’s right, the Toy Story actor’s daughter plays Sandra Clause, Mr. and Mrs. Clause’s youngest daughter, in both season 1 and 2.

Tim revealed that he actually had “no intention” to give his daughter such a big role, but she kept “drilling the auditions.” “I just wanted her to be an elf in the movie,” he recalled. “There’s nothing like it — as a parent, as a dad, to do scenes with your kid, and have her drill it and be better, literally better than me!”

(L-R) actors Tim Allen , Elizabeth Allen-Dick and Elizabeth Mitchell arrive for the Disney+ original series "The Santa Clauses" red carpet event at the Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, California, on November 6, 2022.

The season finale of The Santa Clauses season 2 will air on December 6, 2023.

