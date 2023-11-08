Not only has Tim Allen returned as the famous man in red in the second season of Disney+’s The Santa Clauses, but he’s also brought on some famous company! Tracy Morgan, Eric Stonestreet and so many more actor are making their Santa Clauses debut this season. Keep reading for a guide to the new characters.

What Is Disney+’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ Season 2 About?

The first two episodes of the second season of the Christmas series premiered on November 8, 2023, and follows Scott Calvin/Santa Claus (Tim) on his quest to find someone to succeed him as Santa.

After tech genius Simon Choksi (played by Kal Penn) becomes his hand-picked St. Nick successor, things take a turn for the worse when Magnus Antas, a.k.a. the Mad Santa, gets involved.

With six episodes total, The Santa Clauses season 2 will air weekly until concluding on December 6, 2023.

Whose New In ‘The Santa Clauses’ Season 2?

Season 2 introduces multiple new cast members including Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet as this season’s antagonist Magnus Antas/the Mad Santa. On top of that, comedy legend Tracy Morgan will be making a guest appearance as the Easter Bunny.

Other new faces include Gabriel Iglesias as Kris Kringle and Marta Kessler as a character named Olga.

Returning castmembers include Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus/Carol, Austin Kane as Cal Claus and Elizabeth Allen-Dick as Sandra Calvin Claus, who is Tim’s daughter IRL!

“I can’t say enough,” Elizabeth told J-14 last year on working with her dad. “It was an honor to be on set. I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to work with my dad. It was just a blast. I had the best time. He was cracking jokes 24/7 on and off camera. There were so many great behind the scene moments and bloopers and it was so, so much fun.”

Tim also spoke about how “over the moon” he was, being able to work with his daughter. “It was such a surprise, certainly to myself and her mom as we both looked at each other as she kept going through the [auditioning] ranks,” he explained.

The Last Man Standing actor even said he originally just wanted her to be an extra as a fun Christmas present for her and their family, but “she went through the process, literally separate from me being part of it.” Tim shared that his daughter used to help him with scripts for Last Man Standing and also with his comedy bits, which definitely went a long way.

Click through our gallery to uncover all of the new characters in The Santa Clauses season 2.

