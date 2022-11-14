The Pogues are almost back, and there’s a lot of “fun stuff” in store! Elizabeth Mitchell, who was introduced as Carla Limbery in the second season of Outer Banks, tells J-14 exclusively what’s to come in the Netflix series’ highly anticipated third season.

“You know they never let us tell you anything,” the actress, 52, says while promoting her forthcoming Disney+ series The Santa Clauses. However, she did confirm her character’s return, noting, “I do get to be there.”

Elizabeth takes on more of a villain role in Outer Banks as Carla, who seemingly knows John B’s (Chase Stokes) dad is still alive. After he was presumed to be dead in the show’s first season, which premiered in April 2020, the teen went on the hunt for a treasure to fulfill his dad’s legacy. However, in the final minutes of Outer Banks season 2, Carla goes to visit a remote home where she encounters Big John (Charles Halford). During their conversation, he tells Carla that she must help his son. With a cliffhanger like that, fans have been searching for answers.

While the Lost alum couldn’t give away any major plot points, she did tell J-14 that “relationships are explored in that new season in a way that I think is going to be gratifying for people.” Hopefully, she’s talking about the budding love story between JJ (Rudy Pankow) and Kiara (Madison Bailey) that fans have been wishing for.

“There’s some really fun stuff in there. They ramped it up and did it again. I don’t know how,” Elizabeth added. “Every time I get the scripts for that, I’m like, ‘Oh God. They’re so good.’”

She went on to praise creators and brothers Josh and Jonas Pate, who are “some of the best storytellers out there.” Elizabeth adds, “I’m just lucky that they like me, they keep inviting me back.”

There may not be a release date for Outer Banks season 3 just yet, but Netflix dropped a teaser trailer in September, promising that the show would return next year. The one-minute-long clip showed the Pogues acclimating to life after being stranded on a deserted island. However, a lot of the third season story line is set to focus on John B’s reconciliation with his dad.

“John B’s relationship with his dad is a huge theme and having his dad back around and eventually they’re going to meet back up and John B has to reconcile his idealized version of his dead dad with the reality of his alive dad,” cocreator Josh told Entertainment Weekly in July 2021. “It gives us a lot of thematic father-son stuff to work with.”

