He’s back and better than ever! Tim Allen is set to reprise his role as Scott Calvin, otherwise known as Santa Claus, for an upcoming Disney+ series based on The Santa Clause film franchise.

The actor originated the role when the first movie premiered in 1994. Over the years, he has starred in two sequels — The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause — which premiered in 2002 and 2006, respectively. The holiday-movie series also starred Eric Lloyd as Charlie Calvin and Elizabeth Mitchell as Carol Newman, among others.

In January 2022, it was announced that the streaming service would be bringing back the franchise for a limited series titled The Santa Clause. This time around, Scott is looking for “a suitable replacement Santa” so he can return to a normal life away from the North Pole. Aside from starring in the show, the Last Man Standing actor is also set to have an executive producer role.

While not much information about the show is known thus far, the Toy Story alum has spoken about his experience filming the movies in the past. During a January 2021 appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Tim joked about working with kids.

“They wouldn’t leave me alone. I’m dressed like Santa Claus. I look like Santa Claus. We had a North Pole set,” he shared at the time, noting that it was difficult getting the kids to stay quiet on set. “Fifteen takes later, the kids said one more word and I let out the loudest f-bomb.”

The actor continued, “And I turned around and there are 12 children, [who] looked like that you had ripped their legs off. Their Santa had just screamed the F-bomb. … I never did that again. I realized I shocked these poor kids.”

Despite that one incident, the actor has managed to keep the illusion of Santa Claus alive for all these years.

“They’re smart. They know that I’m associated with him,” he told ABC News in 2017 of kids who recognize him in public. “They’re almost treating me like they understand there’s a transition process.”

During the same interview, the Home Improvement alum revealed that even his real-life daughter thought he was actually Santa Claus.

“’I don’t want you going to school and telling people that your dad’s Santa Claus. I play characters just like the TV shows,'” he told her after the first movie came out. “And she never skipped a beat. She goes, ‘I knew [there] was something special about you.’”

