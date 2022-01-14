Get ready for a treasure hunt! Disney+ is rebooting the National Treasure franchise with a new series.

News of the show was first reported by Deadline in March 2021, revealing that the 10-episode series would bring back the film’s original writers. This time around, a young DREAMer named Jess Morales sets out on a hunt with her friends to find out more about her family history and, of course, uncover lost treasure. According to the original announcement, the show is set to explore themes of “identity, community, historical authorship and patriotism.”

The National Treasure show is set to be an extension of the film series, which starred Nicolas Cage as Benjamin Gates. The first movie, National Treasure, premiered in 2004 and spawned a sequel, National Treasure: Book of Secrets, which hit theaters in 2007. Over the years, fans have hoped for another movie, but nothing has ever been set in stone. National Treasure star Diane Kruger (who played Dr. Abigail Chase) spoke about the possibility of reprising her role with ComicBook.com.

“I really don’t know. No one ever contacted me about the third one, so I don’t know,” she shared in January 2022. “I feel like, at this point, we’re way too old. I don’t know. I mean, I would say, ‘Never say never,’ but it’s been a minute, you know?”

Previously, Disney executive Jason Reed told Collider that he tried his hardest to get a third movie.

“I tried my damnedest to get National Treasure 3 up. I love those movies. I worked on those from inception,” he explained in September 2020. “What I felt happened is, even though the movies, were extremely successful and had a really strong fanbase, it’s a movie that gets brought up all the time, the company was never able to capitalize on it as a franchise. It was more of a movie with a sequel and National Treasure 3 would have been another sequel.”

Now, fans are getting a series with a whole new story. Lisette Alexis is set to star in the upcoming show as lead character Jess Morales, a mystery-solving young adult looking to uncover her family history. Throughout her search, Jess reveals her connection to a long-lost treasure.

“Que emoción!!!” the actress wrote on Instagram after her October 2021 casting announcement. “I am so honored, and I feel incredibly blessed to be on this wild adventure. @disneyplus National Treasure is coming to you soon.”

