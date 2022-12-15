The Santa Clause lives on! Disney+ announced on December 15, 2022, that season 2 of The Santa Clauses is officially underway, with Tim Allen once again taking the (sleigh) reigns as the man in red. The series serves as the fourth installment of The Santa Clause franchise, which includes the original 1994 movie. Keep reading for everything we know about season 2.

Will There Be a Season 2 of Disney+’s ‘The Santa Clauses’?

Disney+ announced season 2 of The Santa Clauses, following the show’s first season finale on December 15.

“This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions,” said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television. “Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I’m grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season.”

Tim is set to return as an executive-produce and of course, continue in the beloved role of Santa/Scott Calvin. Elizabeth Mitchell will also be reprising her role as Mrs. Claus/Carol from Walt Disney Pictures’ blockbuster franchise.

What Is ‘The Santa Clauses’ About?

In The Santa Clauses season 1, Scott Calvin returns after being Santa Claus for nearly 30 years. However, as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. On top of Scott struggling to keep up with the demands of the job, he’s also struggling with being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his Santa gig, Scott considers stepping down as the big guy and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.

Back in November, J-14 sat down with Elizabeth and Tim where they spoke about their very different first reactions on news of the upcoming series. “I was excited. It was a real surprise,” Elizabeth told J-14. “It kind of came out of the blue, it felt like. I didn’t even know that anyone was thinking about it, so it was a surprise. Then, the surprise turned into joy.”

For Tim, it was more of a reaction of ‘this again?’ He told J-14, “My wife kept saying, ‘Are you sure you want to do this again because you were kind of cranky the last time?’ I wasn’t very excited about it. I didn’t think it was going to happen.”

However, his feelings towards the show all changed after he saw the first script written by Jack Burditt. “[The writers] started asking me questions,” Tim said of his involvement, explaining that he wanted “deeper questions answered,” like what Christmas actually means to the Clauses.

“Or at least let’s make sure we understand the system of Christmas and what Christmas means. The religious part of it is also the spiritual part of it — and once they [the writers] started getting that, on top of it being a funny family movie, come on. I mean, I said, ‘All right, I’ll do it.’”

And he’s doing it again for season 2! Sleigh!

